Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $15.69 Million Stock Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 248,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 129,208 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $127,035.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,597,586.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Hess Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.08 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 18.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.26%.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

