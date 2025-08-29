Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $16.13 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. $VALE

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,225 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Vale by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 827,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,752,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 416,102 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 118,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $371,778,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

