Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,104 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 227.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 217.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $313,498.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,350,692.64. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmel Galvin sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $353,278.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 675,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,403,631.11. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,314,085 shares of company stock worth $143,324,991. 49.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Klaviyo Trading Up 1.5%

Klaviyo stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.26 and a beta of 1.36. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.97 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Klaviyo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.65.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

