Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust $BTZ

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,366,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTZ opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

