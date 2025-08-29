Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF $FDV

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $16,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDV. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period.

Get Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF alerts:

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDV opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $430.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.96. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.