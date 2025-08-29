Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,939 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 79.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 39,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $1,230,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 50.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 329,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 110,070 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 21.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 43.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 47,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

PFEB opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.