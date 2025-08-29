Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Crane $CR

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $5,532,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $191.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $203.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

