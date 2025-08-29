Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF $PRN

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $15,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $166.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $180.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

