Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF $NBSD

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,231 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 150,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA NBSD opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $51.68.

About Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF

The Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing broadly in the US fixed-income market. The fund seeks the highest available current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.