Raymond James Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 733,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $16,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 133.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,885,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 567,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,543,000 after purchasing an additional 311,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,623,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,466,000 after purchasing an additional 539,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE KRG opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $211.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 20.14%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

