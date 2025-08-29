Raymond James Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF $QUS

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,436 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $16,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,492,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $167.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.91.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.