Raymond James Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $15,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 66.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 510.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.21.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $125.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.79 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.