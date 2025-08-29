Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,142,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hayward by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,873,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 392,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hayward by 454.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

Insider Activity at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,311.50. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

