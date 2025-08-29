Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 25,856 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,856 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,382,000 after buying an additional 277,772 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,205,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VUSB stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

