Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 29,889 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 353,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,284,000 after purchasing an additional 247,519 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 20,143.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,970,000 after purchasing an additional 201,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,549,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,082,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.4%

ATR stock opened at $138.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.48. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company had revenue of $966.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,135.52. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $503,646.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,433.06. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

