Rayonier Inc. $RYN Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Rayonier worth $44,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 54.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:RYN opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.50. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.Rayonier’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

