Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMDW) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.19. 7,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 27,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.