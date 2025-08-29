Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.98. 121,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 311,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Roadzen Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million.

Institutional Trading of Roadzen

Roadzen Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDZN. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roadzen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Roadzen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roadzen in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roadzen by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roadzen by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

Further Reading

