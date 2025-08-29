Rosenblatt Securities Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $250.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.53. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $10,638,936.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,184.60. This represents a 57.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,303,960.45. The trade was a 71.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,516,826 shares of company stock valued at $555,691,052. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $828,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $227,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 310.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 98,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 74,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

