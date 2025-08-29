Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

SNOW stock opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $249.99.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total transaction of $84,102.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,321.84. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 537,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,064,576. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,516,826 shares of company stock worth $555,691,052. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,293,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Snowflake by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $898,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

