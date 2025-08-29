Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 74,142 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. $SFIX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,142 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,464,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,941 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,159,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 911,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 683,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,982,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 513,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Stitch Fix by 1,401.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 433,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 404,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $725.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Stitch Fix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 31,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $166,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 498,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,636.14. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 829,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,830. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,328,467 shares of company stock worth $11,261,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

