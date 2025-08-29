Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in NexGen Energy $NXE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,380 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NXE stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

NXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.