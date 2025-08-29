Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 17,426 Shares of Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 980.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,690,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Black Hills by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after acquiring an additional 340,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 463,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 246,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 38,974.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 218,258 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,484,000 after buying an additional 105,608 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $59.75 on Friday. Black Hills Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKH

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.