Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 554 Shares of Preferred Bank $PFBC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.16. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Preferred Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.