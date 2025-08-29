Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 162.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sezzle were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 844,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 483.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,964 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,141,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 584.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 33,058 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In other news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $921,421.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,846 shares in the company, valued at $21,312,664.92. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total transaction of $2,831,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 243,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,273,994.93. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,696 shares of company stock worth $10,476,922 over the last ninety days. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sezzle Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 9.09. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.33 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 102.90%. Analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

