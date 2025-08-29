Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,764 Shares of Camping World $CWH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,764 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,034,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,521,000 after purchasing an additional 247,134 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,110,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,643,000 after buying an additional 264,935 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,875,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after buying an additional 1,202,258 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,698,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,732,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Camping World from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Camping World from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Camping World Stock Down 1.4%

CWH opened at $17.46 on Friday. Camping World has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.