SelectQuote, Inc. $SLQT Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 516,752 shares during the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote Stock Performance

SLQT opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $390.39 million, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.22. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.09 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 3.12%. SelectQuote has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SLQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLQT

SelectQuote Company Profile

(Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.