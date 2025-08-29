Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $59.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.4167.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. Semtech has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Semtech had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,530.24. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $85,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,708.08. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 78.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 33.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 104,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

