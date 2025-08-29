Service Corporation International $SCI Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,760 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $16,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Insider Activity at Service Corporation International

In other Service Corporation International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $12,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $79,067,983.17. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $199,636.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,073 shares of company stock valued at $20,116,529. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Stock Down 1.1%

SCI stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Service Corporation International has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.