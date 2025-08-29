Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.88 and its 200 day moving average is $185.53. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $10,638,936.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,184.60. This represents a 57.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,303,960.45. The trade was a 71.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,516,826 shares of company stock worth $555,691,052. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 149.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 417.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

