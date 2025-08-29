Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Macquarie

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Macquarie from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Shares of SNOW opened at $240.84 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.53. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 537,336 shares in the company, valued at $116,064,576. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total transaction of $84,102.07. Following the sale, the director owned 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,321.84. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,516,826 shares of company stock valued at $555,691,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,141,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,664,000 after purchasing an additional 326,104 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.