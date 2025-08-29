Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

SNOW stock opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.53. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $10,638,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,184.60. The trade was a 57.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,303,960.45. This trade represents a 71.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,516,826 shares of company stock valued at $555,691,052 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

