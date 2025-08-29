Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Evercore ISI

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 20.2%

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Shares of SNOW opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.53.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 256,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $58,160,848.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,594,915.05. This trade represents a 60.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 537,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,064,576. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,516,826 shares of company stock valued at $555,691,052 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,789,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,515,000 after buying an additional 595,553 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,900,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,309,000 after buying an additional 1,363,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,120,000 after buying an additional 94,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,045,000 after buying an additional 652,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.