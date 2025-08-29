Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNOW. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.53.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total transaction of $249,530.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,168.76. This trade represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 537,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,064,576. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,516,826 shares of company stock valued at $555,691,052. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

