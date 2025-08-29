Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 728.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance

SQM stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.03. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $47.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sociedad Quimica y Minera ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

