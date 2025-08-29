Sonoco Products Company $SON Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,984 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Sonoco Products worth $39,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 368.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 666,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 524,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,591,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,646,000 after purchasing an additional 450,792 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,272,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,143,000 after purchasing an additional 442,892 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 699.3% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 497,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $15,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

NYSE:SON opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. Sonoco Products Company has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

