SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF $RWO Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 355,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 140,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,117,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,998,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

