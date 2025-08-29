State Street Corporation $STT Shares Sold by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $93,016,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $80,294,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,775,000 after buying an additional 674,120 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $42,504,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $115.24 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $116.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

