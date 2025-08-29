Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $295.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.68.

Shares of VEEV opened at $272.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $200.30 and a 12 month high of $296.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.29%.The firm had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,771. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,130,000 after acquiring an additional 112,758 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

