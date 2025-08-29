Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Stock Price

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

COO opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,254,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,725,963,000 after purchasing an additional 421,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,659,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $616,227,000 after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $368,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,177,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,681,000 after purchasing an additional 172,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,340,000 after purchasing an additional 686,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

