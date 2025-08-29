Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.53.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,303,960.45. The trade was a 71.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $10,638,936.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,184.60. The trade was a 57.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,516,826 shares of company stock valued at $555,691,052. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,789,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,515,000 after acquiring an additional 595,553 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,900,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,120,000 after buying an additional 94,293 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,045,000 after buying an additional 652,485 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

