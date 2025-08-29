Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 576.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Super Group (SGHC) were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 4,606.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Group (SGHC) alerts:

Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

NYSE SGHC opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.08. Super Group has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGHC

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.