Surgery Partners, Inc. $SGRY Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,674 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7,902.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $455,209.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,234.02. This trade represents a 30.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGRY opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.96 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGRY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

