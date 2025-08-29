Teck Resources Ltd $TECK Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 839,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 910.6% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 62,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 115,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,350 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,251,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,042,000 after purchasing an additional 173,203 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $54.13.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.51%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0918 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teck Resources

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.