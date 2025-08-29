The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Sold by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 74.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.30 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

