Tidewater Inc. $TDW Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,117 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,569,000 after acquiring an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,574,000. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,856,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,750,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 295,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 215,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 624,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after buying an additional 212,189 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,754.16. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Robotti purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,234,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,979,941.85. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Tidewater stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $90.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.95. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $341.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tidewater has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

