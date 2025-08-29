Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Torrid Stock Performance

NYSE CURV opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $230.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Torrid had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $265.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.95 million. Torrid has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Torrid

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 257,833 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $703,884.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,064,856 shares in the company, valued at $27,477,056.88. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 350,000 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $1,162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,266,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,623.96. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,538,741 shares of company stock worth $54,611,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,240,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 191.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,917,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,934 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 12.4% in the second quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 10,433,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,726 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 478,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 279,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

