TransUnion $TRU Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,175.53. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at $660,262.12. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,217 shares of company stock worth $375,408 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

