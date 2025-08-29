TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Shares Up 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.74. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.