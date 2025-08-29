Trivest Advisors Ltd Sells 214,280 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Trivest Advisors Ltd trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 214,280 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.74. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 109.66% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

